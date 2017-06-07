No. 2-seed Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open after No. 6-seed Dominic Thiem defeat the defending champion 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

It was a convincing victory for 23-year-old Thiem, who fought hard in the first set tiebreak against Djokovic, winning in 73 minutes, but ran away with the match in the next two sets. He advanced to the semifinals after two hours and 15 minutes, hitting 38 winners to Djokovic's 18 and 28 unforced errors to Djokovic's 35 on the match.

.@ThiemDomi downs defending champion Djokovic to reach the #RG17 SFs!

Dominic Thiem fait tomber le champion en titre ! pic.twitter.com/U9iKJWbT7k — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2017

Djokovic's last Grand Slam title came a year ago at Roland Garros. He will drop out of the world's top two rankings for the first time since July 2011.

With the win, Thiem avenged his loss to Djokovic last month in the Rome semifinals. He moves into his second Grand Slam semifinal and second semifinal at Roland Garros, where he will play Rafael Nadal.

It’s amazing for me, I was 0-5 against him. To beat him for the first time in the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam… it’s a dream," Thiem said after the match. "It was tricky today. A lot of wind, it was colder. It was important to move well and hit clean, and I did that today...It’s amazing how difficult it is to go deep in a Grand Slam because you have to play the best guys round after round and it’s not getting easier on Friday."