Jelena Ostapenko's first professional tennis title is a Grand Slam title. The 20-year-old had made only one WTA final coming into the French Open, but she played an incredible match to beat No. 3-seeded Simoan Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to win the 2017 French Open title.

After trailing by a set a 3-0, Ostapenko stormed back and with a forehand winner, sent the women's final to a deciding set on Philippe Chatrier. In the final set, Ostapenko continued her powerful hitting and aggressive game to take down Halep.

On 🔥 ! Ostapenko wins 6 of last 7 games to take second set 6-4!



Jelena, une jeune fille de caractère !



2e set remporté 6/4 #RG17 pic.twitter.com/olX7SAWJqb — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2017

With the win, Ostapenko becomes the Latvia's first Grand Slam champion and the first unseeded woman to win the French Open in the Open Era (since 1968).

The last person to win their first professional tennis title at a Grand Slam was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997—unbelievably, the same day Ostapenko was born.