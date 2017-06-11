Tennis

Live updates: Rafael Nadal faces Stan Wawrinka in French Open 2017 final

Jamie Lisanti
2 hours ago

On Sunday at Roland Garros, No. 4-seed Rafael Nadal faces off against No. 3-seed Stan Wawrinka for the 2017 French Open title. Nadal is looking to win the French Open for the 10th time, while 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in aiming for his fourth career Grand Slam title and second at Roland Garros. Nadal owns a 15-3 record against Wawrinka, but the Swiss won their only meeting in a Grand Slam final, at the 2014 Australian Open.

Follow along below for live updates, analysis and commentary on the match, starting at 3 p.m. local time, 9 a.m. ET.

 

