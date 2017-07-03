Rafael Nadal has won the Wimbledon title twice (2008 and 2010) and has been to the finals five times. It’s also been years since he played beyond the first week.

For the first time since 2015, @RafaelNadal returns to the grass at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/knwnaSpFkw — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

On Monday, he looked like an old grass court pro, smoking Australia’s John Millman in straight sets. Nadal’s pathological modesty to the contrary, you can practically see the confidence glistening off his body. Nadal unfurled some silly angles, maneuvered slickly and pushed his 2017 Grand Slam record to 14-1.