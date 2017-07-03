Tennis

Rafael Nadal continues winning ways in opening match at Wimbledon

Jon Wertheim
44 minutes ago

Rafael Nadal has won the Wimbledon title twice (2008 and 2010) and has been to the finals five times. It’s also been years since he played beyond the first week.

On Monday, he looked like an old grass court pro, smoking Australia’s John Millman in straight sets. Nadal’s pathological modesty to the contrary, you can practically see the confidence glistening off his body. Nadal unfurled some silly angles, maneuvered slickly and pushed his 2017 Grand Slam record to 14-1.

