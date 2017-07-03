LONDON – Thoughts from Day 1 at Wimbledon on Monday, July 3—the latest start here since 1896.

In keeping with tradition, the defending men’s champ christened Centre Court at 1:00 p.m. on the opening day of the tournament. And while Andy Murray was (is?) nursing a hip injury—sufficiently serious that he withdrew from an exhibition last week—he looked no worse the wear today. Playing the same kind of measured, cerebral grass court tennis that he brought to bear last year, Murray won his eighth-straight match here. Kicking off his defense with an easy win off of a lucky loser—and a wild, erratic, fun-to-watch, Eminem-tattooed brawler of a player, Alexander Bublik—Murray will now enjoy a day off.

If Murray played through physical issues, another former champion played through emotional issues. Last week came the report that Venus Williams was cited at fault in an auto accident last month. She will face a civil suit after a 78-year-old involved in the collision passed away. (Whether she caused the accident—a critical distinction glossed over in too many headlines—is a matter for jury.) Lacking her usual mirth, Venus got past Elise Mertens in straight sets on Monday. Quite understandably, she had a hard time of it in the press conference when she was asked about the accident.

Venus Williams got emotional in her Wimbledon press conference when asked about her car accident pic.twitter.com/ROra21j8KY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

Venus is, of course, a sensitive soul. We’ll see whether she can compartmentalize this unfortunate distraction as, at age 37, she tries to win a sixth Wimbledon title.

More thoughts from the opening day at The All England Club: