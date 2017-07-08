Tennis

Bethanie Mattek-Sands dislocated patella, ruptured patella tendon at Wimbledon

0:46 | Women's Tennis
Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffers gruesome knee injury
Jamie Lisanti
20 minutes ago

Bethanie Mattek-Sands says she dislocated her patella and ruptured patella tendon in her right knee during her second round singles match at Wimbledon on Thursday. She will need surgery to repair the injuries. 

At the start of the third set against Sorana Cristea, Mattek-Sands’s right knee buckled as she charged the net and she fell to the ground, as the court microphones picked up the sound of her pleading, “Help me, someone help me, please.” She was taken off the court on a stretcher and was immediately transported to a hospital. 

In a Facebook Live video on Saturday, Mattek-Sands clarified that the pain was so severe that she was worried someone was going to try to straighten her leg without any pain medication.

"I remember all these thoughts going through my mind about rehab and my chance at Wimbledon, doubles with Lucie,” she said in the video. “In that moment I couldn’t enjoy it, I was having a hard time."

Mattek-Sands says she will be "out for awhile" and will leave Wimbledon to go to New York City for further evaulation.

