Tennis

Live updates: No. 3 Roger Federer faces No. 7 Marin Cilic in Wimbledon final

Jamie Lisanti
31 minutes ago

No. 3-seed Roger Federer will face No. 7-seed Marin Cilic in the 2017 Wimbledon final on Sunday at the All England Club. 18-time Grand Slam champion Federer is bidding to win a record eighth championship at Wimbledon, while Cilic is seeking his first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title, after winning the U.S. Open in 2014. Federer leads their head-to-head 6-1, but for Cilic, he'll have confidence in knowing that his one win came en route to that major title in New York, where he won in straight sets in the semifinals. In last year's Wimbledon quarterfinals, Cilic pushed Federer to five sets before the Swiss ultimately prevailed.

Follow along below starting at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday for live updates, analysis and commentary on the match.

