Serena Williams Turned to Twitter Pregnancy Advice

Char Adams
an hour ago

Many expectant mothers search high and low for good pregnancy tips, and tennis legend Serena Williams has tapped the Twittersphere for some prenatal advice.

The 35-year-old mom-to-be enlisted the help of social media users on Tuesday with help for one of pregnancy’s most common hardships: turning over in bed.

“Any tips on how to turn over at night? I’m having trouble from going from my left … to my right … to my left side.

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to respond with a few tennis-related jokes:

However, others offered sincere advice, instructing Williams to purchase a pregnancy or body pillow.

In April, the tennis legend nearly broke the Internet when she accidentally announced that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child.

Ever since then, Williams have shared a series of stunning baby bump photos and adorable updates on her journey to motherhood — though she has remained tight-lipped about the sex of her baby.

As Williams’ due date approaches, the star has said that she experiences back pains and other body changes. She added that, throughout the journey, her Tempur-Pedic mattress has become crucial.

“It just conforms to my body and it’s been so key during my pregnancy,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month.“I lay down on my mattress at the end of the day and it rejuvenates me. As I gear up for such a pivotal year in my life, quality sleep is so important.”

However, Williams isn’t daunted by the idea of juggling motherhood and work. “It’s a lot, and I know that, but it’s been done before and that keeps me going, knowing a lot of people have done it,” she said. “If they can do it, I know I can do it. I’ll do the best I can.”

This piece originally appeared on People.com

