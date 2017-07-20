These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Many expectant mothers search high and low for good pregnancy tips, and tennis legend Serena Williams has tapped the Twittersphere for some prenatal advice.

The 35-year-old mom-to-be enlisted the help of social media users on Tuesday with help for one of pregnancy’s most common hardships: turning over in bed.

“Any tips on how to turn over at night? I’m having trouble from going from my left … to my right … to my left side.

Any tips on how to turn over at night? 😰I'm having trouble from going from my left ....to my right.... to my left side. 🤰🏾 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2017

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to respond with a few tennis-related jokes:

Just throw a backhand and your body will follow. Strange to give a woman advice on how to move when she moves better than any other human. — @JaVanka Must Go (@biespitz) July 19, 2017

You will ace it soon enough. 😉 https://t.co/tYWQ2G8Dri — ♓ThickHoney ForYou♓♾ (@thickhoney4u) July 19, 2017