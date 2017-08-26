These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open, citing a hip injury.

Murray, the world's No. 2 ranked player, was set to play Tennys Sandgren in the first round.

Now, five of the world's top 11 eleven players have bowed out of the Open.

Novak Djokovic (injured right elbow), defending champion Stan Wawrinka (left knee surgery, Ken Nishikori (injured right wrist) and Milos Raonic (left wrist) have all withdrew because of injuries.

Murray battled a hip injury during Wimbledon as he was beaten in five sets in the quarterfinals by American Sam Querrey.

He also didn't play in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati because of his hip issues.