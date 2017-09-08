Serena Williams praised Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens ahead of their U.S. Open final in a series of tweets Friday evening.

Stephens upset Williams's sister Venus to reach the final, while Keys beat compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe.

Williams, who recently gave birth to her first child, said she was proud of her fellow Americans, who will make their Grand Slam final debuts on Saturday.

"These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis," Williams wrote.

There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for @Madison_Keys keys and @SloaneStephens for making the US open finals. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

What a joy it will be to watch this- hopefully first of many finals. Let's go ladies! ❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, intends to return to tennis in January, her coach told SI.com.

Saturday's final is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET.