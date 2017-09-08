Tennis

Serena WIlliams Praises Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens Ahead of U.S. Open Final

2:10 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Lack of Big Names Shouldn't Impact Competition
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Serena Williams praised Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens ahead of their U.S. Open final in a series of tweets Friday evening. 

Stephens upset Williams's sister Venus to reach the final, while Keys beat compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe. 

Williams, who recently gave birth to her first child, said she was proud of her fellow Americans, who will make their Grand Slam final debuts on Saturday. 

"These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis," Williams wrote. 

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, intends to return to tennis in January, her coach told SI.com. 

Saturday's final is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET. 

