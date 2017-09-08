The del Potro Effect is Back in New York at U.S. Open

Juan Martin del Potro will face Rafael Nadal in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday.

Del Potro shocked Roger Federer in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2013. Nadal, the tournament's top seed, cruised to victory against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Nadal is 8–5 over his career against del Potro. They most recently played at the Rio 2016 Games, where del Potro won in three sets.

The winner of Friday's match will take on either Kevin Anderson or Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's final.

On the women's side of the draw, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys advanced to the final on Thursday night.

See how to watch Friday's match between Nadal and del Potro below.

How to watch

Time: Not before 5:30 p.m. ET; after the conclusion of Anderson–Carreno Busta

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live online with Watch ESPN.