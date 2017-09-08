The del Potro Effect is Back in New York at U.S. Open

NEW YORK – World No. 1 Rafael Nadal takes on Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open 2017 semifinals on Friday, as the two former champions bid for a spot in Sunday's final.

Top-seeded Nadal and No. 24-seed del Potro resume their rivalry after their most recent meeting at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the Argentine won in three sets in the semifinals. Nadal leads their career head-to-head 8-5, but del Potro leads 5-4 on hard courts. The Spaniard holds a 3-2 record in U.S. Open semifinals and is 22-3 in Grand Slam semifinals overall, winning the last 14 since falling to del Potro at the 2009 U.S. Open.

Who will advance to the championship match? Follow along below for live updates, scores and analysis on the match, starting at about 6 p.m. ET.