Tennis

British Tennis Player Laura Robson Safe After Witnessing Las Vegas Shooting

Jamie Lisanti
an hour ago

British tennis player Laura Robson has confirmed that she is safe after attending a country music concert in Las Vegas where at least 50 people have been killed and more than 400 have been injured in a mass shooting.

Robson, 23, was in the Las Vegas area after playing in the ITF tournament in Templeton, Calif., at the end of last week and posted photos of herself at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday. She tweeted on Monday to confirm her safety, saying that the gunfire "sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running." The incident is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old white male from Mesquite, Nev., opened fire on the concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel at around 10:08 p.m. When police entered the suspect's room, he was found dead.

According to BBC Sport, Robson said: "My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We're all in shock."

Witnesses said country singer Jason Aldean was partway through his set when the gunfire began. "Tonight has been beyond horrific," Aldean wrote in an Instagram post early Monday morning. "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

