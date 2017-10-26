Martina Hingis announced that she will retire from tennis after her last match at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

"I feel very lucky to have been given the opportunity to play this wonderful sport for so many years," Hingis wrote in a Facebook post. "Tennis has always been my passion and I am extremely thankful for all the challenges, opportunities, partnerships and friendships it's given me.

Hingis, who has retired and returned to competitive tennis twice before, calls it quits with five grand slams in singles, thirteen in doubles and seven in mixed doubles.

The Switzerland native burst onto the scene in 1997 when she won the Australian Open just three months after her 16th birthday. Hingis dominated the tour that year, winning both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and reaching the final at the French Open, and became the youngest woman to be ranked number one in the world.

The next year, Hingis won a second-consecutive Australian Open title and all four majors in doubles. She won her final two singles majors in 1999, and multiple ankle surgeries began forced her into retiring in 2003 at just 22 years old.

Hingis returned to tennis two years later and picked up her first mixed doubles title at the 2006 Australian Open, but she failed to produce the same success that saw her dominate the game in the late 90's. She received a two-year suspension for a positive drug test in 2007 and played mostly exhibitions until a second return to tennis in 2013.

Hingis would win three more doubles Slams and six in mixed doubles. She won her 25th and final Slam in doubles at the 2017 U.S. Open.