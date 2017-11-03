It's been a hell of a fortnight for Caroline Wozniacki.

First, the Danish former world No. 1 beat Venus Williams to win the WTA Finals for arguably the biggest victory of her career.

Now, she's engaged to retired NBA star David Lee.

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️💍 @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/TwDPJjoabA — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 3, 2017

The two tied the not while vacationing in Bora Bora.

She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate! ❤️💍 A post shared by David Lee (@dlee042) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Shortly after winning the WTA Finals, the 27th victory of her career, Wozniacki, who was once engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy, said she wouldn't be touching a racquet for weeks. More time for wedding planning?