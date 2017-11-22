Wrapping Up the 2017 Season with Paul Annacone

Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this week's episode, Paul Annacone joins the podcast to wrap-up the 2017 tennis season and look ahead to 2018.

By Jon Wertheim
November 22, 2017

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Paul Annacone.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Paul Annacone to wrap up the 2017 tennis season. Wertheim and Annacone discuss the top storylines of the season, the conclusion of the ATP season including the ATP World Tour Finals, the level of play we saw from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in 2017, the end of the year finish for Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev’s surge and much more. Annacone also talks about how injuries to top players will impact the new season, the players outside of the Big Four to watch for in 2018, what he expects from Djokovic and Murray next year, after missing a big chunk of the 2017 season, the recent changes made by the Grand Slam board ​and more.

