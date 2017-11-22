On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Paul Annacone.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Paul Annacone to wrap up the 2017 tennis season. Wertheim and Annacone discuss the top storylines of the season, the conclusion of the ATP season including the ATP World Tour Finals, the level of play we saw from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in 2017, the end of the year finish for Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev’s surge and much more. Annacone also talks about how injuries to top players will impact the new season, the players outside of the Big Four to watch for in 2018, what he expects from Djokovic and Murray next year, after missing a big chunk of the 2017 season, the recent changes made by the Grand Slam board ​and more.

