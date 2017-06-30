Complete 2017 Wimbledon TV schedule, live stream information
The 2017 edition of Wimbledon begins Monday in London.
Serena Williams, who has won the last two singles titles at the All-England Club, will not participate due to her pregnancy. A finalist during last year's tournament, Angelique Kerber, is the top seed in the women's draw.
Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki round out the top five women's seeds.
The men's side are led by the usual suspects, with defending champion Andy Murray taking the No. 1 seed. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka are the other top seeds.
The tournament will be televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC in the United States. Check out a complete TV schedule for Wimbledon below.
2017 Wimbledon TV schedule
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|EVENT
|NETWORK
|July 3
|7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|First round
|ESPN
|July 4
|7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|First round
|ESPN
|July 5
|7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Second round
|ESPN
|July 6
|7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Second round
|ESPN
|July 7
|7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN
|July 8
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN
|July 9
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Encore coverage
|ABC
|July 10
|7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN, ESPN 2
|July 11
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN, ESPN 2
|July 12
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Men’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN, ESPN 2
|July 13
|8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Women’s Semifinals
|ESPN
|June 14
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Men’s Semifinals
|ESPN
|July 15
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Women's Championship
|ESPN
|July 16
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Men's Championship
|ESPN
How to watch
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Live stream: Watch live online with WatchESPN.
Listen: Wimbledon Radio