James Blake: Why I'd take Roger Federer over Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

The 2017 edition of Wimbledon begins Monday in London.

Serena Williams, who has won the last two singles titles at the All-England Club, will not participate due to her pregnancy. A finalist during last year's tournament, Angelique Kerber, is the top seed in the women's draw.

Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki round out the top five women's seeds.

The men's side are led by the usual suspects, with defending champion Andy Murray taking the No. 1 seed. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka are the other top seeds.

The tournament will be televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC in the United States. Check out a complete TV schedule for Wimbledon below.

2017 Wimbledon TV schedule

DATE TIME (ET) EVENT NETWORK July 3 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. First round ESPN July 4 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. First round ESPN July 5 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Second round ESPN July 6 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Second round ESPN July 7 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Third Round ESPN July 8 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Third Round ESPN July 9 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore coverage ABC July 10 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN, ESPN 2 July 11 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN, ESPN 2 July 12 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinals ESPN, ESPN 2 July 13 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Women’s Semifinals ESPN June 14 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Men’s Semifinals ESPN July 15 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Women's Championship ESPN July 16 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Men's Championship ESPN

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Live stream: Watch live online with WatchESPN.

Listen: Wimbledon Radio