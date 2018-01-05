Tennis has no shortage of good sportsmanship (and bad), but rarely do you see sportsmanship with such urgency as Grigor Dimitrov showed on Friday.

In a tight quarterfinal match in Brisbane, Dimitrov and Kyle Edmund were level at four games apiece in the decisive third set when Edmund dropped to the court mid-point with an apparent ankle injury. Dimitrov proceeded to leap over the net to check on Edmund, helping him get to his feet and hobble over to his chair.

Concern for Edmund as he goes down on the baseline. He's helped to his chair by Dimitrov.



I love Grigor Dimitrov. pic.twitter.com/9RTijgugQo — Lucy Sophia 🐨 (@lucysophiaj) January 5, 2018

Don't try that at home, kids. (The jumping, not the sportsmanship.) Edmund would end up finishing the match, though Dimitrov prevailed 6–3, 6–7(3), 6–4.