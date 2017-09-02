Fabio Fognini has been provisionally suspended from the U.S. Open "pending a final determination whether a major offense was committed" after he went on a misogynistic rant against a female umpire in his first-round loss on Wednesday. The suspension means Fognini and doubles partner Simone Bolelli will forfeit their Round of 16 match and be withdrawn from the doubles draw.

Fognini was fined $24,000 total for three infractions after he berated Swedish official Louise Engzell during his 4-6, 6-7, 6-3, 0-6 loss to Stefano Travaglia. He later released a statement apologizing for his actions, saying "First of all I would apologize to you fans, to the referee for what happened. 'It was just a very bad day, but it did not forgive my behavior in the match."

The Grand Slam Board is investigating whether Fognini, a 30-year-old Italian ranked 26th in the world, is guilty of a Major Offense of Aggravated Behavior.

Fognini's suspension means the winner of the second-round match between Rogerio Dutra Silva/Paolo Lorenzi and Nicholas Monroe/John-Patrick Smith will move on to the quarterfinals.