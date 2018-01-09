On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Tennis Channel commentator and HBO REAL SPORTS correspondent Mary Carillo.

Wertheim and Carillo first discuss her upcoming REAL SPORTS interview with Margaret Court in Australia, which will debut on the season premiere of the show on Jan. 30. During their conversation, Carillo addresses the question: when is a legacy safe? Carillo details her four-day visit and interview with Court, including her ministry and the fact that—despite her Hall of Fame career, record Grand Slam singles titles, and namesake arena in Melbourne, the third largest at the Australian Open—there are people who believe her name should be stripped from the arena because of her views as a Pentecostal minister, particularly about gay marriage.

Also on the podcast, Wertheim and Carillo preview the 2018 Australian Open and discuss the players who will be missing from the tournament this year, including Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and more. Carillo talks about notable players to watch, top storylines heading into the season, favorites for the men's and women's title and more.

