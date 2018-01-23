Serena Williams Matches Colin Kaepernick’s Donation to Los Angeles Homelessness Charity

Serena Williams is backing Colin Kaepernick as he continues toward his goal of $1 million in charitable donations. 

By Dan Gartland
January 23, 2018

Serena Williams is the latest celebrity to join Colin Kaepernick in donating to charities across the country. 

Kaepernick is close to fulfilling his goal of donating $1 million to charity and is rounding out the effort with a series of $10,000 donations that will be matched by various celebrities. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Snoop Dogg and actor Jesse Williams were the first four to participate. 

Kaepernick and Willams are donating to a Los Angeles-based organization called Imagine LA, which helps homeless families. 

Kaepernick has now donated $950,000 to charity after announcing his $1 million goal during the 2016 NFL season. He will meet the goal with five more pledges of $10,000 over the next five days. 

