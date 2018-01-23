Serena Williams is the latest celebrity to join Colin Kaepernick in donating to charities across the country.

Kaepernick is close to fulfilling his goal of donating $1 million to charity and is rounding out the effort with a series of $10,000 donations that will be matched by various celebrities. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Snoop Dogg and actor Jesse Williams were the first four to participate.

Kaepernick and Willams are donating to a Los Angeles-based organization called Imagine LA, which helps homeless families.

My sister @serenawilliams asked that I donate to Imagine LA, an org dedicated to mobilizing the community to end the cycle of family homelessness & poverty. Serena is going #10for10 to match my $10k donation w/$10k as well! Serena, THANK YOU! See it on https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/AUu1Cz4k0l — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 23, 2018

Kaepernick has now donated $950,000 to charity after announcing his $1 million goal during the 2016 NFL season. He will meet the goal with five more pledges of $10,000 over the next five days.