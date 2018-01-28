Here's how the tennis world is reacting to Roger Federer's Australian Open victory.
Roger Federer captured his sixth Australian Open title on Sunday, defeating No. 6 Marin Cilic in five sets.
Federer and Cilic battle for three hours and three minutes before the Swiss prevailed 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win a record 20th Grand Slam title.
Here's how the tennis world reacted to Federer's title.
Congratulations to @rogerfederer, @AustralianOpen men’s singles champion and GOAT! pic.twitter.com/uernEtmTiR— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2018
Well done @rogerfederer #impresive #20 #🏆 pic.twitter.com/8T5PbLRtYy— Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) January 28, 2018
Incroyable papy !!!!!! 💥2️⃣0️⃣🏆💥@rogerfederer !!!!! pic.twitter.com/irc4wTCaUT— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) January 28, 2018
This is getting a bit silly now @rogerfederer— Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) January 28, 2018
#20 #GOAT 🏆
Congratulations to @rogerfederer and @CaroWozniacki 🏆Great champions #AusOpen— Hyeon Chung (@HyeonChung) January 28, 2018
Absolutely incredible!2️⃣0️⃣ Grand Slam Titles And 6️⃣ @AustralianOpen Simply The best!Congratulations @rogerfederer 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🙌👏😍 #AusOpen Роджер,ты великолепен! pic.twitter.com/DgY289W6bp— Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) January 28, 2018
Congratulations Roger- the GOAT!!! https://t.co/c2LE6zEdHU— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 28, 2018
Nobody makes me cry like Roger Federer...no one... there is no one like him...— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 28, 2018
🙌🏻🙏🏻👏🏻— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) January 28, 2018
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
#20#GOAT #NoWordsNeeded https://t.co/0nXwgnNaqR
#RF20 🏆🙌👑— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 28, 2018
RF20! What an incredible achievement. And to do it in this era! Congratulations Roger!— Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 28, 2018
Congrats on your 20th Grand Slam title @rogerfederer!🏆 You‘re a #Legend!#AusOpen #Federer #RodLaver #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/WpUrObbfox— Jan-Lennard Struff (@Struffitennis) January 28, 2018
He was so close to making it through the speech without crying! I’m crying now too 😭😭😭— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2018
Of course, even Federer himself took to Twitter to celebrate his victory in Melbourne:
🏆20. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WqUiSo3fd5— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 28, 2018