Roger Federer captured his sixth Australian Open title on Sunday, defeating No. 6 Marin Cilic in five sets.

Federer and Cilic battle for three hours and three minutes before the Swiss prevailed 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win a record 20th Grand Slam title.

At 36, Federer is the oldest men's Australian Open champion since Ken Rosewall in 1972.

Here's how the tennis world reacted to Federer's title.

This is getting a bit silly now @rogerfederer

#20 #GOAT 🏆 — Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) January 28, 2018

Nobody makes me cry like Roger Federer...no one... there is no one like him... — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 28, 2018

RF20! What an incredible achievement. And to do it in this era! Congratulations Roger! — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 28, 2018

He was so close to making it through the speech without crying! I’m crying now too 😭😭😭 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2018

Of course, even Federer himself took to Twitter to celebrate his victory in Melbourne: