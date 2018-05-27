Defending French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko lost her opening match to Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova at the season's second major.

The fifth-seeded Ostapenko lost the first set 7-5 against Kozlova, making 29 unforced errors.

She followed that up losing 6–3 in the second. Ostapenko is only the sixth defending women’s champion to lose in the opening round at a major tournament.

Kozlova, who is No. 67 in the WTA rankings, earned her first victory against anyone ranked in the Top 30.