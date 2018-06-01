Zverev Battles Back to Reach French Open Fourth Round for First Time

Alexander Zverev needed five sets for the second consecutive match, but he beat Damir Dzumhur to advance to the fourth round at Roland Garros 

By Associated Press
June 01, 2018

PARIS (AP) - Second-seeded Alexander Zverev is into the fourth round of the French Open for the first time, saving match point to win 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 against Damir Dzumhur, who collided with a ball boy in the fourth set.

Zverev struggled against the array of deft drop shots the Bosnian used to drag the German into the net, where he was less effective, after the first set.

Dzumhur, seeded 26th, had a match point on Zverev's serve at 5-4 in the final set. Having never played a five-set match at Roland Garros until this year, Zverev has now won two back-to-back.

The victory was his first on Court Philippe Chatrier.

''Hopefully many more to come,'' he said in his post-match on-court interview.

Dzumhur had just held serve at the start of the fourth set when he and the ball boy ran into each other as they were both looking skyward to catch a ball. For a few anxious moments, the boy seemed hurt, lying on the red dirt. But he then picked himself up with Dzumhur's help.

