PARIS (AP) - Defending champion Rafael Nadal has again reached the French Open quarterfinals in his bid for a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros.

The top-ranked Spaniard beat unseeded Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4). He has yet to drop a set at this year's tournament.

Nadal patted Marterer sympathetically on the chest at the net after winning on his second match point.

Nadal will next play 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who rallied to beat Kevin Anderson 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (0), 6-2.

Anderson twice served for the match, at 5-4 in the third and fourth sets.