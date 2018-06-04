Serena WIlliams Withdraws From French Open With Pectoral Injury

Serena WIlliams has pulled out of the French Open due to pectoral injury

By Scooby Axson
June 04, 2018

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open, citing a pectoral injury.

In a press conference to discuss her withdrawal, Williams said the injury makes her unable to serve and that she did not struggle with it before this tournament.

“I’m beyond disappointed," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said. "I gave up so much from time with my daughter & time with my family all for this moment. So it’s really difficult to be in this situation.”

Williams made the announcement about an hour before she was set to play Maria Sharapova, the No. 28 seed.

Williams defeated No. 11 seed Julia Görges in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 in advancing to the Round of 16.

Williams, 36, made her return to Grand Slam tennis for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Jr. Williams hadn't played in a major since the 2017 Australian Open.

She previously won the French Open in 2002, 2013 and 2015.

