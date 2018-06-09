Simona Halep Wins 2018 French Open

Simona Halep beat Sloane Stephens to win the French Open, her first grand slam title.

By Nihal Kolur
June 09, 2018

Romanian Simona Halep defeated American Sloane Stephens on Saturday to capture her first French Open title and first Grand Slam title overall.

Halep lost the first set 6-3 and was down 2-1 to start the second but rallied to win 6-4 and force a third and final set. In the third set, Halep made quick work of the demoralized Stephens, winning 6-1 to capture the trophy.

Overall, Halep won five break points and had a 75% first serve percentage in the win.

The win is Halep's first Grand Slam title after reaching the French Open final in 2017 and 2014 as well as the Australian Open Final this year. 

To get to the Final, the No. 1 ranked women's player defeated Gabriñe Muguruza in the semifinal and Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old has a career record of 426-190. With the win, Halep will retain her No. 1 ranking.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)