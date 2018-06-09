Simona Halep Wins 2018 French Open

Romanian Simona Halep defeated American Sloane Stephens on Saturday to capture her first French Open title and first Grand Slam title overall.

Halep lost the first set 6-3 and was down 2-1 to start the second but rallied to win 6-4 and force a third and final set. In the third set, Halep made quick work of the demoralized Stephens, winning 6-1 to capture the trophy.

Overall, Halep won five break points and had a 75% first serve percentage in the win.

The win is Halep's first Grand Slam title after reaching the French Open final in 2017 and 2014 as well as the Australian Open Final this year.

To get to the Final, the No. 1 ranked women's player defeated Gabriñe Muguruza in the semifinal and Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old has a career record of 426-190. With the win, Halep will retain her No. 1 ranking.