Rafael Nadal Thinks Viewership Should Determine Men's and Women's Tennis Earnings

Nadal weighed in on the gender gap in tennis.

By Nihal Kolur
June 12, 2018

11-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal made headlines on Tuesady after telling an Italian magazine that the discussion surrounding equal pay for women's players is " a comparison we shouldn't even make" because of the viewership differences.

Nadal related the topic to the difference in pay between female and male models.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Australian Open men's final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic drew almost 25% more viewers than the women's final between Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki – even though both aired on ESPN.

However, when the Williams sisters are involved in Grand Slam events, women's tennis has seen a greater viewership. According to Sports Media Watch, the U.S. Open drew more television viewers for the women's final than the men's every year from 2010-14.

BBC also reports that the ATP men's tour drew 973 million viewers in 2015 compared to the women's WTA Tour, which drew just 395 million.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)