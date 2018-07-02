No. 25 ranked Serena Williams advanced to the second round at Wimbledon on Monday, defeating Arantxa Rus in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

The American served five aces and secured four break points on her way to the next round. She will play either Viktoriya Tomova or Tereza Smitkova on Wednesday.

After a rocky start to the second set that saw her down three games to one, Williams rallied for five straigh games and finished by serving for the match.

The 36-year-old is one of the most accomplished female tennis players of all-time, winning 23 Grand Slam titles including seven at Wimbledon.

Williams last won in London in 2016 and will look to get back on top this year.