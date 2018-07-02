Sloane Stephens Loses in First Round at Wimbledon

A shocking defeat for Stephens.

By Nihal Kolur
July 02, 2018

Sloane Stephens suffered a shocking defeat to Donna Vekić on Monday in the first round of the 2018 Wimbledon tournament.

The American was beat in straight sets, 1-6, 3-6. Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open and made the 2018 French Open final on her way to earning the fourth rank in women's tennis. 

Stephens, 25, never found her rhythm and won just 46 percent of her serves. It marks her second first-round elimination this year.

Vekic is ranked No. 55 by the WTA. The Croatian has won two career titles on the WTA tour and has reached as far as the third round in a Grand Slam event.

Stephens will now turn her attention to defending her U.S. Open title.

