Who Has Won The Most Wimbledon Titles?

The start of Wimbledon is just a few days away. On July 2, the world's best tennis players will converge in London for a fortnight of grass-court action.

Reigning champion Roger Federer will look to defend his title and add to his record eight Wimbledon championships.

On the women's side, Serena Williams can pass Steffi Graf and move into second place for most tournament wins in the Open Era. Here's a more detailed look at the most decorated champions of the Open Era (since 1968):

Men:

1. Roger Federer (8)

2. Pete Sampras (7)

3. Björn Borg (5)

4. John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Novak Djokovic (3)

Women:

1. Martina Navratilova (9)

2. Steffi Graf, Serena Williams (7)

4. Venus Williams: (5)

5. Billie Jean King: (4)

Federer also holds the record for most consecutive finals appearances with seven, spanning from 2003 through 2009. If he and Rafael Nadal play one another in the final, they will set the record for most finals meetings at four. Nadal has reached the Wimbledon finals five times and won twice.