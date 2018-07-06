Serena Williams Tops Mladenovic to Reach Wimbledon Fourth Round

Serena Williams beat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6 (2) to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon. 

By Associated Press
July 06, 2018

LONDON - Serena Williams ran her Wimbledon winning streak to 17 matches and moved into the fourth round with a 7-5, 7-6 (2) victory over 62nd-ranked Kristina Mladenovic of France, thanks in part to 13 aces.

Seven of Williams' 23 Grand Slam singles titles have come at the All England Club, including the last two times she played in the grass-court tournament, in 2015 and 2016. She sat out Wimbledon last year while pregnant.

The 36-year-old American will face another mother in the fourth round Monday: 120th-ranked qualifier Evgeniya Rodina of Russia, who upset No. 10 seed Madison Keys of the U.S.

Williams is the only past Wimbledon champion remaining in the field. Her sister, five-time champion Venus, lost Friday, while Petra Kvitova, Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza were eliminated earlier.

