Roger Federer Reaches Wimbledon Quarters for 16th Time

LONDON - Roger Federer advanced to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.

The eight-time champion earned his latest win with maximum efficiency on Centre Court, particularly during a 16-minute first set, where the top-seeded Federer lost just five points.

The 22nd-seeded Mannarino became the first man to earn a break point against Federer at the tournament, but was unable to take any of his four opportunities.

Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club, when he won 34 in a row between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006.