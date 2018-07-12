Serena Williams Headed to 10th Career Wimbledon Final

Serena Williams is one step closer to her eighth Wimbledon title.

By Jenna West
July 12, 2018

Serena Williams is headed to her 10th Wimbledon final after defeating Germany's Julia Goerges in straight sets on Thursday.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles Grand Slam titles. She has won Wimbledon seven times, including the last two times she played the event in 2015 and 2016. She missed the 2017 tournament as she was pregnant with her daughter Alexis Jr., who was born on Sept. 1 of that year. 

The women's final will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, where Williams will face Germany's Angelique Kerber, who is seeded 11th. Kerber reached the final via a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jelena Ostapenko. Kerber is a two-time major champion and will be playing in her fourth Grand Slam final.

Williams returned to tennis at Indian Wells in March, where she won two matches before losing to her sister Venus. She then played the Miami Masters and lost in the first round before withdrawing from the French Open before a fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova with a pecotral muscle injury. 

Williams and Kerber faced off in the Wimbledon final in 2016, where Williams beat Kerber 7-5, 6-3.

