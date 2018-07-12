With a 6-2, 6-4 win over Julia Goerges in the semifinals on Thursday, Serena Williams earned a place in the Wimbledon singles finals for the tenth time in her career. At the All England Club, she's won seven singles titles and six doubles titles. With a win in Saturday's final against Angelique Kerber, she'd claim her eighth Wimbledon title and tie Margaret Court's record for Grand Slam singles titles at 18.

Much has changed since Serena claimed her first Wimbledon singles title 16 years ago, but one thing has remained the same—her dominance on the grass court. Let's take a look back at all of her previous victories.

2002 — 7-6 (4), 6-3 over Venus Williams

Serena notched her first Wimbledon over her sister, whom she also played in that year's Fench Open and U.S. Open. Serena would win all three meetings.

2003 — 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Venus Williams

After claiming her first "Serena Slam"—holding all four Grand Slam titles at the same time — with a win at the Australian Open, Serena claimed back-to-back Wimbledon titles in a rematch against her sister. The win was Serena's fifth in six majors, all of which came over Venus.

2009 — 7-6, (3), 6-2 over Venus Williams

After losing to her sister in the finals the year before, Serena returned to reclaim the title in their third Wimbledon title matcup. But the story of the tournament came in the previous round, when Serena went head-to-head with Elena Dementieva for almost three hours in the semifinals. Serena emerged with a tight win (6-7, (4-7), 7-5, 8-6) over Dementieva in a now-classic battle between two Olympic gold medalists.

[youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABCLSAWfjGM]

2010 — 6-4, 6-3 win over Vera Zvonareva

In one of her most dominant Wimbledon triumphs, Serena coasted to a win over Vera Zvonareva, who was making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final. The victory was Serena's ninth major, moving her ahead of American great Billie Jean King in all-time Grand Slam titles.

2012 — 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 over Agnieszka Radwanska

Serena claimed her first Grand Slam Title in two years with this win, which culminated a years-long journey to recover from a series of ailments including a leg injury, a hemotoma and a pulmonary embolism that set back her ability to compete for most of 2010 and 2011. After dispatching her Polish challenger, she collapsed to the ground, overcome with emotion, in one of the most iconic scenes of her career.

[youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUvd7JeEX-k]

2015 — 6-4, 6-4 over Garbine Muguruza

Fully recovered and back at her No. 1 ranking, Serena returned to claim the Wimbledon title with a win over her 21-year-old opponent. The victory marked the second "Serena Slam" of her career.

2016 — 7-5, 6-3 over Angelique Kerber

Serena claimed her sixth Wimbledon singles title two years ago, recovering from a shocking loss at the 2015 U.S. Open that ended her quest for the calendar Slam (she had won the first three majors of 2015). She took losses at the Australian and French Opens, but returned to Wimbledon with a vengeance, solidly putting away Kerber, who had previously defeated her in the Australian Open final earlier that year. With her latest victory, Serena moved to tie Steffi Graf in second place for the open-era Grand Slam titles record with 22.