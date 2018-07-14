Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 for the Wimbledon women's singles title on Saturday.

Kerber won her third Grand Slam, after previous victories in the U.S. Open and Australian Open. She is the first German to win a Wimbledon Singles title since Steffi Graf in 1996.

Kerber started off strong in the first set, getting out to a 2–0 lead, but Williams came back to lead 3–2. Kerber battled back to take the first set 6–3 after breaking serve three times.

In the second set, Williams started getting louder and seemed to get back to her game. But Kerber then took the set 6-3.

Williams landed a spot in her 10th Wimbledon final after defeating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4. Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles Grand Slam titles.

She missed the 2017 tournament as she was pregnant with her daughter Alexis Jr., who was born on Sept. 1 of that year, and this tournament run has been monumental to watch as she recovered from her pregnancy and related illnesses.

Kerber reached the final via a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jelena Ostapenko. This was her fourth Grand Slam final.