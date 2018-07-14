Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-3 in the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday, but after the match, fans shared what an inspiration Williams was for competing.

Williams missed the 2017 tournament as she was pregnant with her daughter Alexis Jr., who was born on Sept. 1 of that year, and this tournament run has been monumental to watch as she recovered from her pregnancy and related illnesses.

Here is Williams' interview after the match:

"I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today"



Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up's interview given by a true champion.@SerenaWilliams 👏 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jjtw3cWyEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

Here are some of the reactions following the loss:

This amazing woman @serenawilliams has given birth to her little girl just one day before I gave birth to my girl 10 months ago. I am barely surviving to watch, and she is RUNNING and playing FINAL of a Grand Slam 🥇🏆 just to put things into perspective. 👏👏👏👏 — Jelena Djokovic (@JelenaRisticNDF) July 14, 2018

i hope y’all can appreciate what serena has done for tennis, for black people, for kids, for women, for moms, for her community, the list is never-ending. — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) July 14, 2018

I'm so emotional right now... Serena Williams just means so much to us all and certainly me and I thank her for her effort and excellence and example! 🐐 — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) July 14, 2018

Serena Williams is an absolute inspiration to us all, especially mama’s. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 14, 2018

Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles Grand Slam titles.

With Saturday's win, Kerber has won three Grand Slam after previous victories in the U.S. Open and Australian Open. She is the first German to win a Wimbledon Singles title since Steffi Graf in 1996.