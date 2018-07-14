Support Pours in for Serena Williams After Wimbledon Final Loss

While Serena Williams lost, there was no shortage of support for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 14, 2018

Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-3 in the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday, but after the match, fans shared what an inspiration Williams was for competing.

Williams missed the 2017 tournament as she was pregnant with her daughter Alexis Jr., who was born on Sept. 1 of that year, and this tournament run has been monumental to watch as she recovered from her pregnancy and related illnesses.

Here is Williams' interview after the match:

Here are some of the reactions following the loss:

Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles Grand Slam titles.

With Saturday's win, Kerber has won three Grand Slam after previous victories in the U.S. Open and Australian Open. She is the first German to win a Wimbledon Singles title since Steffi Graf in 1996.

