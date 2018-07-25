Serena Williams says she is being discriminated against with the frequency she has to go through drug testing.

Williams took to Twitter on Tuesday saying she was again selected for an anti-doping test.

...and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

“But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited," she added.

Williams, 36, also complained about drug testing before Wimbledon, imploring tennis officials to test everyone equally.

'I'm totally OK with testing and I encourage it," Williams said. "It's just about being equal and not centering one person out."

Williams, a 23–time Grand Slam champion, lost the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber in the final, 10 months after she gave birth to her daughter.

She is set to play in the Rogers Cup in Montreal, which starts on Aug. 3.