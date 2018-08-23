The 2018 U.S. Open men's and women's draw will be announced Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

The tournament begins Monday, Aug. 27, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Current world No. 1s Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are the event's No. 1 seeds for the men's and women's draws, respectively.

Nadal enters as the tournament's reigning men's champion after defeating Kevin Anderson last year. The three-time U.S. Open winner is coming off a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Canadian Open, his fifth title this season. Earlier this year, the Spaniard won a record 11th French Open title.

Nadal's co-favorites are Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Federer, a five-time U.S. champion who last won in 2008, is the No. 2 seed; Djokovic, a two-time winner who has reached six of the last eight U.S. Open finals, is seeded No. 6 after sitting out the event last season with an elbow injury. Last weekend, Djokovic won the Cincinnati Masters, beating Federer, 6-4, 6-4.

The women's side of the singles tournament will see the return of No. 26 Serena Williams, who sat out last year's tournament due to her pregnancy. (She gave birth during the tournament.) The six-time U.S. Open champion will be seeded No. 17; she's the only player in either side of the draw seeded higher than her ranking.

Sloane Stephens, the tournament's reigning champion, enters as the No. 3 seed. Last year, she beat Madison Keys in an all-American final to capture her first career Grand Slam victory. Stephens is coming off a round of 16 defeat against Elise Mertens at the Cincinnati Masters.

How to watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: USOpen.org

Check back here for the full draw and seeding following its official release.