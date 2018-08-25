Tennis legend and gender equality advocate Billie Jean King called out the French Open after it introduced a dress code that would prohibit Serena Williams from wearing the skin-tight black catsui she wore at this year's tournament.

King tweeted, "The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent @serenawilliams brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies."

The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies. https://t.co/ioyP9VTCxM — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 25, 2018

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, said the tournament that Williams has won three times made the change to regulate players' uniforms because ''I think that sometimes we've gone too far.'' In an interview in Tennis Magazine's 500th edition, Giudicelli singled out the figure-hugging black suit that Williams wore this year at Roland Garros and said made her feel like a superhero.

Giudicelli said: ''It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.''

Following the news, many tweeted in outrage, including Nike.

You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/dDB6D9nzaD — Nike (@Nike) August 25, 2018

Just ridiculous. Serena has done nothing BUT respect the game. Serena Williams is almost always singled out in tennis. This comes down to what they feel is “acceptable” on a tennis court. It’s not her job to make you feel comfortable.

Also, the suit helps her combat blood clots. https://t.co/gR2XqJLi3j — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 24, 2018

I am asking my job for a week off so I can go fight the entire French Open — Dad (@fivefifths) August 24, 2018

King won 39 Grand Slam titles, but has long been an advocate for gender equality. In 1973, she beat Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" match. King founded the Women's Tennis Association and the Women's Sports Foundation.

She's been awarded numberous honors for her achievements throughout her life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.