Billie Jean King on French Open Dress Code: 'The Policing of Women’s Bodies Must End'

Billie Jean King tweeted, "The policing of women’s bodies must end," in response to the new French Open dress code.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2018

Tennis legend and gender equality advocate Billie Jean King called out the French Open after it introduced a dress code that would prohibit Serena Williams from wearing the skin-tight black catsui she wore at this year's tournament. 

King tweeted, "The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent @serenawilliams brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies."

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, said the tournament that Williams has won three times made the change to regulate players' uniforms because ''I think that sometimes we've gone too far.'' In an interview in Tennis Magazine's 500th edition, Giudicelli singled out the figure-hugging black suit that Williams wore this year at Roland Garros and said made her feel like a superhero.

Giudicelli said: ''It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.''

Following the news, many tweeted in outrage, including Nike.

King won 39 Grand Slam titles, but has long been an advocate for gender equality. In 1973, she beat Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" match. King founded the Women's Tennis Association and the Women's Sports Foundation.  

She's been awarded numberous honors for her achievements throughout her life. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

