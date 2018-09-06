Serena Williams fell behind 0-2 in her U.S. Open semifinal to Anastasija Sevastova, a lethargic start that disappointed an Arthur Ashe crowd eager to support the 23-time major champion.

She righted the ship. Quickly.

Williams went on to win 12 of the final 13 games in dominant fashion, winning 6-3, 6-0 to reach the U.S. Open final for the ninth time.

After missing a year to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia—and suffering from serious post-pregnancy health concerns—Williams has reached the final of the last two majors.

"I'm just beginning you guys, this has only been a few months," Williams told an overjoyed crowd in her on-court interview after the match. "I'm really looking forward to the rest of the year, and next year. I'm really looking forward to the possibilities. This is just the beginning."

She lost 6-3, 6-3 to Angelique Kerber in July's Wimbledon final but will be looking for a different result in Saturday's final, when a win would go down as one of sports' greatest comeback stories. It would also see Williams tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, though 13 of Court's titles were won before the Open Era.

She'll face the winner of the second women's semifinal on Ashe between Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka.