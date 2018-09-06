Serena Williams Dominates Anastasija Sevastova to Reach U.S. Open Final

After falling behind 0-2, Serena Williams won 12 of 13 games to beat Sevastova 6-3, 6-0.

By Daniel Rapaport
September 06, 2018

Serena Williams fell behind 0-2 in her U.S. Open semifinal to Anastasija Sevastova, a lethargic start that disappointed an Arthur Ashe crowd eager to support the 23-time major champion.

She righted the ship. Quickly. 

Williams went on to win 12 of the final 13 games in dominant fashion, winning 6-3, 6-0 to reach the U.S. Open final for the ninth time. 

After missing a year to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia—and suffering from serious post-pregnancy health concerns—Williams has reached the final of the last two majors.

"I'm just beginning you guys, this has only been a few months," Williams told an overjoyed crowd in her on-court interview after the match. "I'm really looking forward to the rest of the year, and next year. I'm really looking forward to the possibilities. This is just the beginning."

She lost 6-3, 6-3 to Angelique Kerber in July's Wimbledon final but will be looking for a different result in Saturday's final, when a win would go down as one of sports' greatest comeback stories. It would also see Williams tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, though 13 of Court's titles were won before the Open Era. 

She'll face the winner of the second women's semifinal on Ashe between Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)