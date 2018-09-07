NEW YORK — Juan Martin del Potro is through to his second career Grand Slam final and first since 2009.

The big Argentine was leading 7-6 (3), 6-2 when Rafa Nadal retired with a right knee injury.

Nadal took a medical timeout for treatment after falling down a break, 1-2 in the second set, and was not moving at 100% thereafter. The Spaniard had spent nearly 16 hours on court in the five matches leading up to this match, the most of any semifinalist by a wide margin.

Del Potro will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between Kei Nishikori and Novak Djokovic on Sunday. He'll attempt to win his second U.S. Open title nine years after he defeated Rafa Nadal then Roger Federer to win his only career major title.