On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with SI.com news director Stanley Kay ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open men's final.

Wertheim and Kay discuss the controversial U.S. Open women's final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka on Saturday, including the superb play from 20-year-old Osaka, the actions of umpire Carlos Ramos and their thoughts on what actually played out during the second set of the final, how the situation escalated, how Ramos could have handled the situation differently and much more.

