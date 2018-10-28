Roger Federer Wins 99th Career ATP Tour Title, Beats Marius Copil in Swiss Indoors Final

Roger Federer earned his first title in more than four months since winning at Stuggart.

By Associated Press
October 28, 2018

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer won his 99th career ATP Tour title on Sunday, beating qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors final.

A ninth title at Federer’s hometown event in Basel, where he was once a ball boy, matched the nine he won at the Halle grass-court event in Germany.

Federer rallied from trailing by a service break in each set against the 93rd-ranked Romanian, whose serve was measured at 243 kph (151 mph) in his opening service game.

The top-seeded Swiss clinched when Copil sent a backhand into the net.

Federer’s title was his first in more than four months since winning on grass at Stuttgart in June.

He closed the gap on the all-time singles titles list to Jimmy Connors, who leads with 109.

