Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Evaluating Saudi Arabia Exhibition

Nadal and Djokovic commented on the situation for the first time. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 29, 2018

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they are evaluating their scheduled exhibition in Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The match is scheduled for Dec. 22 and was announced one day after Khashoggi's death came to light. In the days that followed, a political crisis erupted as Saudi Arabia faced criticism for its human rights record.

"I had a commitment since one year to play there," Nadal told reporters before the Paris Masters, according to Tennis.com. "I know something happened very bad inside [the consulate] there. And my team is taking to them, to analyze the things.

"I hope the things will clarify as soon as possible," he added.

Tennis
Djokovic, Nadal Should Reconsider Exhibition in Saudi Arabia After Jamal Khashoggi's Killing

Djokovic also commented on the status of the exhibition.

"It’s unfortunate that we are both drawn into this right now," he said. "I’m aware of what’s happening, and it’s sad, of course. I’ve been always trying to be very professional and respectful towards people that I have commitments with. We have to get more information on what’s happening so we can make a rational decision whether it’s good to go or not."

Both shared the news on Twitter after the exhibition was announced in early October.

The match, which is called the King Salman Tennis Championship, is named after the country’s monarch.

