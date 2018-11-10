Everything You Need to Know About the ATP Finals

The final tournament of the 2018 season kicks off Sunday: it's the Nitto ATP Finals, the year-end championship with just an eight-man field.

The top eight players in the ATP's Race to London qualify for the tournament, but two of those players—Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro—had to pull out with injuries. Their absence means No. 9 Kei Nishikori and No. 10 John Isner get into the field.

There's also a doubles event, which features the top eight doubles teams in the world.

Players

The eight-man singles field is split into two four-man groups. Their tournament seeds are in parentheses.

Group Guga Kuerten: Novak Djokovic (1), Alexander Zverev (3), Marin Cilic (5), John Isner (8)

Group Lleyton Hewitt: Roger Federer (2), Kevin Anderson (4), Dominic Thiem (6), Kei Nishikori (7)

Each player will play the other three players in his group in the Round Robin stage. The top two players from each group will advance, with the top finisher in the Kuerten group playing the number two from the Hewitt group, and vice versa. The winners of those semifinals matches will play in the final.

It's the same format for doubles. Two four-team groups, with the top two teams from each advancing to the semis.

Group Knowles/Nestor: Oliver Marach/Mate Pavic (1), Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo (3), Mike Bryan/Jack Sock (5), Pierre-Hugues-Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (8)

Group Llodra/Santoro: Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (2), Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares (4), Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus (6), Nikola Mektic/Aleander Peya (7)

Schedule

All times Eastern

Sunday, Nov. 11

7:00 a.m. - Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares vs. Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus

9:00 a.m. - Kevin Anderson vs. Dominic Thiem

1:00 p.m. - Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah vs. Nikola Mektic/Alexander Peya

2:00 p.m. - Roger Federer vs. Kei Nishikori

Monday, Nov. 12

7:00 a.m. - Oliver Marach/Mate Pavis vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut

9:00 a.m. - Alexander Zverev vs. Marin Cilic

1:00 p.m. - Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo vs. Mike Bryan/Jack Sock

2:00 p.m. - Novak Djokovic vs. John Isner

The remaining schedule has not been released. We will continue to update as more information becomes available. The singles final will be on Nov. 18.

TV Schedule

Tennis Channel will broadcast ever singles and doubles match beginning on Monday, Nov. 12.

Live Stream

Tennischanneleverywhere.com