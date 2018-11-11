Czechs Make Quick Work of U.S. in Fed Cup Final

Katerina Siniakova's victory over Sofia Kenin clinched the Fed Cup for the Czech Republic. 

By Associated Press
November 11, 2018

PRAGUE — Katerina Siniakova won the first reverse singles on Sunday to lead the Czech Republic to its sixth Fed Cup title in eight years.

Siniakova defeated Sofia Kenin 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to give the Czechs an insurmountable 3-0 lead over the defending champion United States in the best-of-five final.

In a hard-fought battle that lasted more than three and a half hours, the 22-year-old Czech saved two match points as Kenin was serving for the match at 5-4 and converted her second match point on an indoor hardcourt in front of the cheering fans at the sold out O2 Arena.

On Saturday, Barbora Strycova rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kenin to put the Czechs 1-0 ahead and Siniakova doubled the advantage with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Alison Riske.

