Podcast: Chris Evert Talks 2019 Australian Open, Mental Health

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with Chris Evert. 

By Jon Wertheim
January 04, 2019

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Chris Evert.

At the start of the 2019 season ahead of the Australian Open, Chris Evert joins the podcast and gives an update on her own life, including what it was like to attend the funeral of George H.W. Bush in December; her thoughts on mental health issues and her own personal experience with depression and anxiety; how she has re-established herself as a commentator and voice in the tennis community after her career and more. Also on the podcast, Wertheim and Evert discuss the 2019 Australian Open and make picks and predictions for the first major of the year, including thoughts on Serena Williams and her career in 2019 and beyond, and much more.

