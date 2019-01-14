Kei Nishikori Rallies From Two Sets Down, Advances in Australian Open After Opponent Retires

Kei Nishikori rallied from two sets down and won 10 consecutive games before Kamil Majchrzak retired. 

By Associated Press
January 14, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — Kei Nishikori rallied from two sets down and won 10 consecutive games before Kamil Majchrzak retired with the score at 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0 at Margaret Court Arena.

Nishikori had a chance to win the second set, up 30-0 on the Polish player's serve at 5-4. But he let Majchrzak back into the game and when the set went to a tiebreaker, two unforced errors by Nishikori handed his opponent the set.

Those mistakes riled Nishikori between the second and third sets, obviously upset with himself as he placed ice cubes in a plastic bag on the back of his neck.

He came out firing to start the third set and his 10-game streak and 15 of the last 17 before Majchrzak had enough and stopped the match.

