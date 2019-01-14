The 23-time major winner didn't defend her title last year while she was taking time off following the birth of her daughter.
Serena Williams was relentless in her first appearance at Melbourne Park since winning the title in 2017, losing only five points in the opening set on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Tatjana Maria in just 49 minutes.
The 23-time major winner didn't defend her title last year while she was taking time off following the birth of her daughter.
Maria wasn't helped by her woeful serving — she made only three of 14 first serves in the opening set.
Williams gave Maria, who also has a daughter, a warm embrace at the end of the match.
The 16th-seeded Williams will face Eugenie Bouchard in the second round.